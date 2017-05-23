Xiaomi Redmi 4 is high in demand: 2,50,000 plus units sold in 8 minutes

Xiaomi has already had success in terms of sales with its Redmi Note 4 smartphone which was launched earlier this year. Now it looks like the company is yet again on a path to reach a new milestone with its recently announced smartphone the Redmi 4.

During the first sale which went live on Mi.com and Amazon, Redmi 4 has reportedly received an enormous response. As such, Manu Kumar Jain through his twitter handle has announced that more that 2,50,000 Redmi 4 units were sold out in a matter of eight minutes.

He has further tweeted that the Redmi 4 was the third smartphone to reach such figures after Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4A. His tweet reads; "Once: Chance, Twice: Coincidence, Third time: Habit 23 Jan: 250K+ RedmiNote4. 23 March: 250K+ Redmi4A. 23 May: 250K+ Redmi4 sold."

Well, the figures are only a testament to the rising popularity of Xiaomi. Moreover, it looks like Xiaomi is seeing a huge surge in demand for its products. And why not? The company is known to offer products with good design, high-end features at a budget-friendly price.

That being said, just to recap the Redmi 4, comes in three RAM and storage variants in India. So, basically, there is the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant which is priced at Rs. 6,999, then there is the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant which is priced at Rs. 8,999, and finally, the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage which is priced at Rs. 10,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 comes with metal uni-body design along with a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 435 processor and is backed by a 4100mAh battery. It runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with MIUI version 8.2 on top.

As for the cameras, the device packs a 13-megapixel sensor at the back with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, it bears a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

The dual-SIM handset includes connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, Bluetooth v4.1, infrared sensor and 3.5mm audio jack. The device measures 139.2x69.6.x8.6mm and weighs 150 grams.