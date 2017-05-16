Xiaomi Redmi 4 launched in India with 4100mAh battery; price starts from Rs. 6,999

Xiaomi has been teasing that it will launch the Redmi 4 smartphone in India today at an event in New Delhi. As assured, the smartphone has been launched in the country.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 is priced disruptively at starting from Rs. 6,999 and is exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India. The Redmi 4 will be available for sale from the retailer and the registrations for the device have already debuted on the retailer's website. Notably, this smartphone is already available in the company's home market, China since November last year.

Display and hardware The Redmi 4 bestows a 5-inch HD 720p display with a 2.5D curved glass IPS display on top. The smartphone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor. There is 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space with support for expandable storage up to 128GB using a micro SD card slot. There is another variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space as well. Camera The Redmi 4 features a 13MP main snapper at its rear with a 5-element lens, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture and dual LED flash and a 5MP selfie snapper with the same aperture. The rear camera has features such as burst mode, panorama, facial recognition, HDR and real time filters too. It can record FHD 1080 videos as well. The front facer has a Beautify mode for great looking selfies. Battery The Redmi 4 is fueled by a 4100mAh battery under its hood. This battery supports fast charging as well. The battery is claimed to render up to two days of talk time and up to 18 days of standby time to the smartphone. Other features There is a fingerprint scanner at the rear of the Redmi 4 smartphone. There is second space that separates your personal and professional life. The device runs on Android Nougat Preview OS topped with MIUI 8. There is IR blaster and dual SIM 4G support. Price and availability The Redmi 4 is priced at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB + 16GB variant, Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant respectively.