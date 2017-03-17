Xiaomi Redmi 4 launching in India on March 20 will be exclusive to Amazon

Yesterday, we reported that Xiaomi India is all set to host an event in India on March 20. The company was believed to release the Redmi 4 series of smartphones at the event.

Now, it has been confirmed officially by the company. Xiaomi has taken to its Twitter handle to announce that it will be launching a new Redmi device. Following the same, Amazon India announced that the same will be available exclusively via their website. From the tweets made by the companies, it looks like Bollywood celebrity Shilpa Shetty has been roped by them for the launch of the Redmi device.

Both the Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A smartphones went official in November last year and went on sale soon after their launch. Lately, the company even announced the Redmi 4X smartphone, which a variant of the Redmi 4 standard. We can expect these smartphones or at least one of them to be released in the country at the March 20 launch event.

While there is no information on which Redmi device the company is planning to launch, it is speculated that the Redmi phones those are likely to hit the Indian shores might be priced around Rs. 10,000. After all, Xiaomi is known for pricing its offerings competitively and the same has made the company a successful brand in the market with this strategy.

Talking about the event on Monday, stay tuned to us as we provide you with the updates regarding the same.

