Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Mi Router 3C sale debuts at 12PM; You can avail 45GB of 4G data for free

Last week, Xiaomi hosted an event in India to announce the Redmi 4 smartphone and the Mi Router 3C in the country. These devices will go on sale today for the first time in India.

The first flash sale of the Redmi 4 and Mi Router 3C are slated to start at 12PM today. The smartphone will be available via both Amazon India and Mi.com whereas the router will be exclusively sold only via the official Mi store. The Redmi 4 is priced starting from Rs. 6,999 and the Mi Router 3C is priced at Rs. 1,199. The Xiaomi products are also listed along with several enticing offers.

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs other budget smartphones

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Redmi 4 variants on sale Xiaomi will list only the 16GB and 32GB variants of the Redmi 4 for today's sale. These are priced at Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 8,999 in the country. The higher-end variant with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM is priced at Rs. 10,999 but the same will not be available for today's sale. Moreover, only the black and gold color options of the Xiaomi Redmi 4 will go on sale today. The company remains tight-lipped on the number of units of Redmi 4 that will be available for the first sale. Xiaomi Redmi 4 offers If you are planning to buy the Redmi 4 today, then you can take advantage of several launch offers. The offers include an original Mi case priced at Rs. 349, Mi headphones priced at Rs. 599 and cash back offer of Rs. 500 for the YES bank card users (both debit and credit). Also read: Xiaomi Redmi 4 First Impressions 45GB 4G data for free If you are a Vodafone subscriber buying the Redmi 4, you will get 45GB of 4G data for free for five months. To avail this offer, you need to do a 4G recharge with 1GB or above and you will get 9GB additional 4G data per month for five months. Effectively, you will get 45GB of 4G data for free. High demand for Redmi 4 The Redmi 4 smartphone went on sale on May 20 via the Mi Home retail outlet located in Bengaluru. The demand for the smartphone was too high that several units of the device were sold. On the whole, the company's VP, Manu Kumar Jain, confirmed that they earned over Rs. 5 crores of revenue within 12 hours. The Redmi 4 created a record in the offline smartphone sales in India. Also read: Xiaomi Mi Router 3C that delivers 300Mbps wireless speed launched at Rs. 1,199 Xiaomi Mi Router 3C The Mi Router 3C has 64MB of RAM and will offer wireless speeds of up to 300Mbps. It can connect up to 64 devices including 20 computing devices and 44 IoT devices.