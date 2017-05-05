Xiaomi Redmi 4 Prime to be launched soon in India

Back in the last week, we saw that Xiaomi has occupied the position of the second largest smartphone brand in India. This immense success in the country appears to have made Xiaomi all set to release one of the much awaited smartphones over here.

We say this as the VP of Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain, has taken to his official Twitter account to announce that the company is prepping to launch a new Redmi phone in the country. The tweet he posted reads, "Announcing the launch of a new Redmi phone! This will be the 2nd BIG announcement of the month Coming soon. Stay tuned #PowerInYourHand" along with an image that has the caption "Power in your hand".

Earlier this week, he tweeted on the same Twitter page that the company is all set to come up with three big announcements for this month in India. We already know that the first announcement will be the launch of the Mi Home in India and the same is to happen on May 11. The information about the second one came right now and it is likely to be the launch of the Redmi 4 Prime. The third announcement remains unknown for now. For now, we don't have clarity on when the phone will be released in India.

Announcing the launch of a new Redmi phone! This will be the 2nd BIG announcement of the month ☺️ Coming soon. Stay tuned #PowerInYourHand pic.twitter.com/jvzGCY2oyR — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 5, 2017

Talking about the Redmi 4 Prime, the smartphone is the high-end model of Redmi 4 featuring better innards and a higher screen resolution. The Prime variant looks quite similar to the Redmi Note 4 and features thinner bezels. The device adorns a 5-inch FHD 1080p display and houses an octa-core Snapdragon 652 processor. This processor is teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity.

At the rear, the Redmi 4 Prime boasts of a 13MP main snapper with PDAF. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera on the smartphone. Based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped with MIUI, the Xiaomi smartphone is powered by a 4100mAh battery and supports 4G VoLTE.