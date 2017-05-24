Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A users can become MIUI 8 Global Beta ROM testers

Last week, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 was launched in India and the first flash sale of the device took place yesterday. The smartphone was released with the MIUI 8 custom ROM based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The Android Nougat OS update is yet to hit the Redmi 4, but the company seems to be all set to roll out the update to this smartphone. We say this as Xiaomi seems to be looking out for the Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A users who want to try the new MIUI OS. A discussion on the MIUI forum shows that Xiaomi is inviting the beta testers to try their hands-on the MIUI 8 Global Beta ROM before releasing the same to the public.

This way, those users of the Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A can try their hands on the MIUI 8 Global Beta ROM on their smartphone and get to experience the improvements that the update will bring to their device. Any user of the Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A in India can apply in order to become a beta tester of the beta ROM. The MIUI 8 Beta tester application will be accepted only until May 28.

The beta testers should actively participate in the discussions that happen in the form and the Beta group. The MIUI 8 Global ROM based on Android Nougat will go live on May 30.

Notably, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 is priced at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant, Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.