Xiaomi Redmi 4 sales in India cross 1 million units in just 30 days

Xiaomi is the second largest smartphone brand in India. The company hasn't got this position without any reason.

The Redmi Note 4 was so long the fastest selling Xiaomi device in India having achieved a sales figure of 1 million units in 45 days of its launch. Today, the Xiaomi India VP, Manu Kumar Jain has taken to Twitter to announce that the Redmi Note 4 has broke the records by selling 1 million units in 45 days but the Redmi 4 has gone further. He announced that 1 million units of the Redmi 4 have been sold in just 30 days.

Talking about the Redmi 4, the smartphone was launched in India in May in three variants. The 2GB RAM with 16GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 6,999, the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 8,999 and the high-end option with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 10,999.

All these variants of the Xiaomi phone support expandable storage up to 128GB with the hybrid SIM card slot.

The entry-level smartphone from Xiaomi, the Redmi 4 runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow topped with the company's MIUI 8. The device comes with an all-metal body and there's a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor too.

Up front, the device flaunts a 5-inch HD 720p 2.5D curved display. Under its hood, the Redmi 4 employs an octa-core Snapdragon 435 SoC and a 4100mAh battery that gives it enough backup to last over a day. The imaging aspects of the device include a 13MP main camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and PDAF and a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture as well. The other specs include 4G VoLTE and an infrared sensor.

Since the last week, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 is available via the offline stores starting from Rs. 7,499, which is at Rs. 500 more than the online pricing. With the offline availability, we can expect a higher rate of sales.