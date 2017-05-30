Xiaomi Redmi 4 sold out in minutes; next sale slated for June 6

The newly launched Xiaomi Redmi 4 went on sale in India today for the second time. As expected, the stocks went empty in just a minutes.

Xiaomi India's VP, Manu Kumar Jain, has taken to Twitter to inform that the Redmi 4, which is the much-hyped budget smartphone launched lately has been sold out completely within a few minutes. The device went on sale on both Amazon India and Mi.com. Also, he revealed that the next flash sale will happen on June 6, 2017 at 12PM via these platforms.

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi 4 Review

The Redmi 4 went on sale on May 23 for the first time. Following the sale, it was confirmed that there has been a high demand for the smartphone and that 250,000 units of the device were sold out in just eight minutes.

#Redmi4: went out of stock on https://t.co/lzFXOcYa5q and @amazonIN within mins today. Next sale is on 6th June at 12 noon. @XiaomiIndia — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 30, 2017

One of the reasons for the success of the Xiaomi Redmi 4 is its pricing details. The Redmi 4 has been launched in three variants based on the RAM and storage options. The base model of the Redmi 4 is priced at Rs. 6,999 and it has 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage capacity. The next model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space is priced at Rs. 8,999. The high-end variant of the Xiaomi smartphone is priced at Rs. 10,999 and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB memory capacity.

Also read: 2,50,000 units of Xiaomi Redmi 4 sold in 8 minutes

To recap on its specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 Xiaomi Redmi 4 with a metal uni-body design adorns a 5-inch HD 720p display with 2.5D curved glass. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 435 processor and a capacious 4100mAh battery. Running on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow topped with MIUI version 8.2, the Redmi 4 features a 13MP main snapper at its rear with PDAF and f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The other aspects include 4G VoLTE, OTG, GPS, Wi-Fi, Hybrid dual SIM support and an infrared sensor as well.