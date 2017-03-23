Xiaomi Redmi 4A to go on sale today at 12PM for Rs. 5,999

On Monday, Xiaomi announced the launch of the Redmi 4A in India at a price of Rs. 5,999. The phone is all set to go on sale today for the Mi fans seeking a budget phone that doesn't compromise on performance.

At the time of launch, it was stated that the device will be exclusively available via Amazon India as well as Mi.com starting from March 23.. Going by the same, today is the first flash sale of the Redmi 4A. For now, the Dark Grey and Gold color options of the Xiaomi Redmi 4A will be available for purchase. The Rose Gold variant will go on sale on April 6 only via Mi.com. The phone won't be available offline.

In terms of specs, the Redmi 4A comes with a 5-inch HD 720p display and makes use of a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor. The processor is paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage capacity expandable up to 128GB using a micro SD card. There is a 13MP main snapper at its rear with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. Up front, the Redmi 4A has a 5MP selfie camera with a similar aperture.

With the hybrid SIM slot, the Xiaomi phone can be used as a dual-SIM phone too. Android 6.0 Marshmallow based on MIUI 8.0 fuels the smartphone. There is support for 4G VoLTE and IR blaster, which lets you use this phone as a TV remote. The lights are kept on with the 3120mAh battery running under its hood.