Xiaomi Redmi 4A goes on sale again today via Amazon India

The recently launched budget smartphone Xiaomi Redmi 4A will go on sale today at 12 PM on Amazon India. While it has been three months since its launch and a lot of other phones in the same price range has entered the market, Redmi 4A still happens to be a popular choice among Indians.

Over 2.5 lakh units of the device were sold in just four minutes when it first went on sale. Well, we can understand why. Although it is priced at just Rs. 5,999, the Redmi 4A packs some impressive features and specifications. It comes in two different color options: Dark Grey and Gold. The stylish design of the smartphone also plays a major role in its success. Xiaomi has also given its customers to pre-order the handset.

To refresh your memory, let's go through the specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 4A.

Design and Display Despite coming with a polycarbonate unibody, the smartphone offers a decent built quality that does not give a cheap look.

It measures at 139.5×70.4×8.5mm and weighs in at 131.5 grams. Display-wise, the Redmi 4A sports a 5-inch HD display with the resolution of 720×1280 pixels. The screen on Redmi 4A is bright and quite vibrant, and at the same time is very responsive. Under the hood The Xiaomi Redmi 4A works on a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM to support computing and multitasking respectively. The budget smartphone also has Adreno 308 GPU to take care of graphical intensive tasks. In terms of storage space, it comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage which can be further expanded via microSD card up to 128GB. Coming on to the battery aspect, the device is backed up by a 3,120mAh battery unit with fast charging support and as per Xiaomi can last up to 7 days on standby. Cameras On the optics front, Xiaomi Redmi 4A features a 13MP rear snapper with LED flashlight that is quick to focus and captures decent pictures. The camera is also equipped with Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF) and works on a f/2.2 aperture. Likewise, there is a f/2.2 5MP front-facing camera which comes with an Advance Pro mode to adjust the beautification effect. Software and Connectivity As for the software part, the Xiaomi Redmi 4A runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the layer MIUI 8 layer on top. The MIUI 8 as we know comes loaded with interesting features and offers a lot of customization features. The connectivity suite of the device offers 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, and Bluetooth v4.1. The Redmi 4A also includes sensors like the accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, infrared, and proximity.