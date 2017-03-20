Xiaomi Redmi 4A launched at Rs. 5,999 in India

Xiaomi, the Chinese brand that is gaining a lot of popularity in the Indian smartphone market has just announced the launch of a new budget smartphone for the consumers.

Dubbed as the Redmi 4A, the device has been priced at Rs. 5,999 and it will be available exclusively via Amazon.in and Mi.com starting from 23 March at 12 pm. The Redmi 4A will be available in Dark Grey and Gold color variants, however, the Rose Gold color variant will go on sale at a later date via Mi.com. Possibly from April 6. The smartphone is basically the most basic variant in the Redmi 4 series.

While the device was already launched in the Chinese Market, however in India, the new Redmi 4A has been launched soon after the "best-selling" Redmi Note 4 smartphone hit the market earlier in January.

Coming to the smartphone the new Redmi 4A comes with a polycarbonate unibody and a 5-inch HD display (720x1280 pixels). The dual-SIM smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with the Adreno 308 GPU and 2GB of RAM. It comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage which can be expanded via microSD card up to 128GB. Further, the smartphone runs MIUI 8 OS based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The smartphone is backed by a 3120mAh battery with fast charging support and the company even claims that the battery gives 20 percent more battery life compared to other phones in this range. Further, Xiaomi has said that the smartphone will deliver up to 7 days standby time.

As for the cameras, the Redmi 4A sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, a 5-lens system, a f/2.2 aperture, and a LED flash. The front camera gets a 5-megapixel sensor with a f/2.2 aperture. Apart from that, the smartphone has connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, and Bluetooth v4.1. The Redmi 4A also includes sensors like the accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, infrared, and proximity. The device measures 139.5x70.4x8.5mm, and it weighs in at 131.5 grams.

So if you are interested, be sure to mark the calendar as the device will be available only through the online sale as of now.

