Xiaomi Redmi 4A gets MIUI 8.5 update with bug fixes

The entry-level Xiaomi phone - Redmi 4A is slated for flash sale today at 12PM via Amazon India. In the meantime, the device has started receiving a new update.

Well, the MIUI 5.8 update is available for the Xiaomi Redmi 4A and you can download it from the official MIUI forum. This update brings several optimizations and bug fixes to the device apart from rolling out new features. The MIUI forum has also listed the official changelog of the MIUI 8.5 update for Redmi 4A.

Some of the major ones include optimizations for importing contacts from SIM cards as well as other devices, fixes to issues such as saving contacts, setting contact photos in Gallery, SMS notifications in DND mode in Second space, adding contacts to a group, notification shade areas, issues with locking the screen automatically, switching space in Lite mode, adding fonts to themes, front camera's Beautify mode, backups to Mi Cloud, etc.

The ones listed up are just half of the new optimizations and bug fixes that the Redmi 4A will receive with the roll out of the MIUI 8.5 update. Basically, the update brings about a lot of customization options to the users.

To recap on the specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi 4A (check out our Redmi 4A first impressions) priced Rs. 5,999, the device has a polycarbonate body and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The display is a 5-inch HD 720p panel. At its heart, the handset makes use of a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage capacity. This storage capacity can be expanded up to 128GB. Other specs include a 13MP main snapper with PDAF, f/2.2 aperture and LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera with a similar aperture beside 4G VoLTE and a 3120mAh battery.