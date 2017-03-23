Xiaomi Redmi 4A sale sets a new record: 250,000 units sold in 4 minutes

Xiaomi Redmi 4A the new handset from the popular Chinese manufacturer was unveiled on Monday, 20 March. It went on its first sale on Thursday, March 23 in India at 12 pm IST exclusively on Amazon India and Mi.com.

While Xiaomi follows the online sale strategy quite religiously, according to the company, the sale for the new Redmi 4A smartphone has unexpectedly set a new record for the fastest smartphone sale on launch day in India.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Redmi 4A launched at Rs. 5,999 in India

Xiaomi claims that across both Amazon India and Mi.com, close to 250,000 units of the Xiaomi Redmi 4A were sold within 4 minutes. Adding to that, Amazon India seemingly surprised also revealed that the ongoing sale saw site-wide orders spike to a record 1,500 per second and 5 million hits per minute. What's more exciting to know is that the e-commerce giant received over 1 million 'notify me' alerts from consumers.

Amid this excitement, Noor Patel, Director Category Management, Amazon India said, "We are thrilled to have witnessed such an overwhelming customer response for the Redmi 4A smartphone. Smartphones have been a top selling category on Amazon.in and the phenomenal sale today reinforces our focus on expanding the selection and giving our customers the best to choose from."

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Redmi 4A First Impressions: More than just a budget smartphone

Likewise, Raghu Reddy, Online Sales Head, Xiaomi India commented, "We are pleased with the record sales of more than 250,000 units of Redmi 4A on Amazon and Mi.com. The device has much to offer to customers and it is the best in its price segment. Our Mi Fans are at the core of our business and their response to the sale has been tremendous. This is our most affordable smartphone to date and delivers on our brand promise of innovation for everyone."