Xiaomi Redmi 4X to get Android 7.0 Nougat MIUI 8 beta on May 26

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 4X earlier this year along with its in-house Pinecone S1 SoC and Mi 5C smartphone. The Redmi 4X is a budget phone that was launched with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow based on MIUI 8.

Now, it looks like the smartphone is all set to get the Android 7.0 Nougat beta. The company confirmed that the MIUI Global Beta ROM 7.5.18 will be rolled out to an array of Xiaomi smartphones including Redmi 4X, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Mi Mix and Mi 5s. Following the official confirmation that the Redmi 4X will receive the Android 7.0 Nougat beta update, it is said that this update will be hitting the phone from May 26.

Usually, the closed beta or private beta updates are rolled out to a group of users in order to test the update and the same is done on the invitation basis. The Redmi 4X users can join this beta testing program to test the Android 7.0 MIUI 8 beta version's new features before it is rolled out to everyone.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4X boasts of a 5-inch HD 720p display topped with 2.5D curved glass. The smartphone features a smooth metallic chassis with rounded corners. Under its hood, the device houses a Snapdragon 435 SoC paired with either 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space or 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. Recently, the device was launched in a high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space too.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4X flaunts a 13MP main snapper and a 5MP selfie camera. At the rear, there is a fingerprint sensor too. The smartphone gets the power from a 4100mAh battery and is priced at 699 yuan (approx. Rs. 6,500), 899 yuan (approx. Rs. 8,500) and 1099 yuan (approx. Rs. 10,000) for the 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM variants.

