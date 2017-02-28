Xiaomi Redmi 4X with 4100mAh battery launched starting at Rs. 7,000

Chinese handset manufacturer Xiaomi already announced its new in-house processor - the Surge S1 SoC with the launch of the new Mi 5c smartphone at an event in China. However, that was not the only smartphone they unveiled at the event.

Apart from the Mi 5C, the company also unveiled the Xiaomi Redmi 4X at the same event.

It looks like the company is keeping its promise of delivering numerous smartphones this year. That being said let us look at what the new Xiaomi Redmi 4X phone brings with it.

First of all, the new Redmi 4X has received a design upgrade and it sports an all-metal unibody design. The smartphone features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor clocked at 1.4GHz coupled with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM. It will come with 16GB and 32GB storage options and will support expandable storage via microSD card up to 128GB. Further, the Redmi 4X packs a 4100mAh battery which is one of the key highlights of Xiaomi phones lately. The new Redmi 4X will run on the company's MIUI 8 based on Android.

While this has been a standard feature with Xiomi phones, the new smartphone also comes with a hybrid dual-SIM slot. So consumers can either use two SIM cards or a microSD card along with a SIM. As for the cameras, the device sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. A 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture is present. Xiaomi has also included an infrared sensor with the smartphone. The Redmi 4X will support 4G VoLTE along with other connectivity options.

Xiaomi has said that the Redmi 4X will be available in two variants - 2GB of RAM with 16GB storage priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 7,000), and 3GB of RAM with 32GB storage priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 8,500). Furthermore, the Redmi 4X will go on sale in Cherry Pink, Champagne Gold, and Matte Black colors. However, the Chinese company has not revealed the details as to when the Redmi 4X will be available in the market.