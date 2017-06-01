Xiaomi Redmi 5 leaked images appear online; specs differ from TENNA

We have seen how everyone were pleased with the recently released Xiaomi Redmi 4 smartphone. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer did not stop here, a new leak surfaced online showing that the company is working on its successor- Redmi 5.

Recently, this phone with a model number MAE136 was spotted on Chinese certification website, TENNA revealing few of its key specs. Now, the images of the same device have been leaked online giving away some of its design and specs details. But, it should be noted that this new information differs from the earlier specs revealed by TENAA listing. Let us see what are those differences and also the earlier released information.

New leaks The new leak reported by MobileXpose says that the Redmi 5 phone will have a polycarbonate body and comes integrated with ARM processor with a clock speed of 2GHz. When compared with the previously released TENAA listing, this newly revealed leak has some different data to show. Also Read: A mysterious 5-inch Xiaomi phone gets certified by TENAA; might be Xiaomi Redmi 5 As per the TENAA listing, the phone will have a full metal body and a processor clock speed of 1.4GHz. This new leak also shows a LED flash in the front along with MI logo at the top. No fingerprint sensor is located in the rear except for the single lens camera. TENNA listing The TENNA listing revealed much information about the device. According to it, the device sports a 5-inch HD display having a 720x1280 pixels resolution. The Redmi 5 will be powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core chipset and paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage with an option for expansion up to128GB via microSD card slot. The phone runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and fueled by a large battery of 4000mAh capacity. Optics and Scanner To speak about the camera, the device will feature a 13-megapixel camera on the rear with LED flash, and a front-facing selfie camera of 5-megapixel. As per the rumors, the device is expected to have a fingerprint scanner on its back which is not found in this leaked image. Also Read: Xiaomi MIUI 9 update is likely to arrive in July; brings new features Other details Apart from all that, the phone includes sensors and connectivity options such as Gravity sensor, Distance sensor, Light sensor, Dual SIM, 4G LTE, WiFi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, and a microUSB port. The device measures 139.24 × 69.94 × 8.65 mm and weighs just 150 gms. The phone is expected to launch in different color variants- Gold, Rose Gold, Matte Black, and Dark Grey.

Since it is just a leak with so many unmatched data, it is preferred to take it with a pinch of salt.

