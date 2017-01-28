Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 to receive Android 7.1.1 Nougat soon

Launched last year, Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 may soon receive Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. When will the nougat update roll out officially, remains are a mystery as of yet.

It is very recently that Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 was spotted with Android 7.1.1 Nougat update on the GFXBench benchmarking website. The latest report suggests that at present the Chinese smartphone vendor is apparently at the testing stage and may officially roll out the Nougat update sooner than expected.

Days ago the global variant of the Redmi Note 3 started receiving the Android Marshmallow update, and now the phone to all set to upgrade to Android Nougat. To recall back a little about the specs of the Xiaomi smartphone, available at Rs. 9,999 Redmi Note 3 bears an unibody alloy body design along with a fingerprint scanner, and a 5.5-inch full-HD IPS display with narrow bezels, the smartphones feel and look premium.

Furthermore, in terms of optics, Redmi Note 3 features a 16MP rear-view camera and a 5MP selfie shooter which are backed by a 4050mAh battery. Moving ahead, the smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 650 processor, along with Qualcomm Adreno 510 GPU that provides an impressive graphics performance for a seamless gaming experience.

Well, now going back to the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update, we have no information on when Xiaomi might officially roll out the update, but we do expect that Redmi Note 3 shall very soon receive the latest nougat update.

