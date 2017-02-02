Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with 2GB RAM will go on sale tomorrow at Rs. 9,999

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 4 in India in mid-January starting from Rs. 9,999. The smartphone went on sale on Flipkart and Mi.com in a few days after its release and both the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants were sold like hot cakes in minutes.

Later, Xiaomi announced that the next flash sale will happen tomorrow that is on February 3, 2017. The latest announcement from the Chinese manufacturer is that the company will let the 2GB RAM version of the Redmi Note 4 priced at Rs. 9,999 also on sale tomorrow at 12PM along with the other two variants. As this is the first time that the 2GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 4 will be listed for sale, we can expect a huge demand from the Xiaomi fans tomorrow.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 6 launch date pegged for February 6; Three variants in tow

Previously, Xiaomi mentioned that the Matte Black color variant of the Redmi Note 4 will be made available in the third week of February. If you are interested in the black variant, you need to wait for a couple more weeks to get your hands on the same.

In the first flash sale of the Redmi Note 4 that took place last week, Xiaomi claimed that it sold over 250,000 units of the smartphone in just 10 minutes via both Flipkart and Mi.com. This is a higher number than the sales that the company achieved in the first flash sale of Redmi 3S and Redmi Note 3.