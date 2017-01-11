Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 up for sale on Amazon India ahead of its launch on January 19

Xiaomi is launching the Redmi Note 4 in India and the company has already sent media invites for an event to be held in New Delhi on January 19 tipping its launch.

While we are more than a week prior to the launch of the Redmi Note 4, the smartphone is listed on Amazon India for sale. Well, the listing shows the pricing of the two variants of Redmi Note 4 and the complete specifications as well.

Going by the listing spotted on Amazon India, the 16GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 21,491 and the 64GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 4 carries a price tag of Rs. 27,267. Interestingly, Xiaomi fans interested in this smartphone can also purchase the same from Amazon and avail EMI offers on the same. However, it is better to wait for the official release of the Redmi Note 4 in India.

We say this as the Redmi Note 4 is yet to be officially launched in the country and the seller of the device is named 'Generic (Unbranded)'. The other reason is that the pricing of the Redmi Note 4 seems to be too high in comparison to the same in China. To be specific, the 16GB and 64GB variants of the smartphone are priced at RMB 899 (approx. Rs. 9,000) and RMB 1,199 (approx. Rs. 12,000) respectively. Also, the pricing of the previous Redmi devices was reasonable and not too high as listed on Amazon.

