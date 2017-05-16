Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 becomes the highest shipped smartphone in Q1

Well, we cannot deny the fact that Chinese smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo are taking a significant share in the smartphone market in India.

Further reports now indicate that these companies are seeing a significant growth in the Indian smartphone market in the first quarter of 2017. While these companies are doing great it seems Xiaomi is taking a slight edge. As per the report from International Data Corporation (IDC), Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has become the most shipped smartphone in the first quarter.

Well, this is no surprise; the smartphone is quite popular among the fans as well as the consumers. Besides, Xiaomi is also providing the Redmi Note 4 with a lot of features and high-end specs at a very low cost. And just to add, the company has more or less changed the mindset that people have regarding Chinese phones or the brands themselves.

That being said, while the shipments have been great for Xiaomi, the company has also popularized the trend of buying phones directly from the retailer's website. According to IDC again, "direct internet channel captured 4 percent market share" in this quarter.

In terms of individual vendors, Samsung is at the top while Xiaomi is behind the South Korean tech giant with 39.8 per cent sequential growth in Q1 2017 over the previous quarter. But the company leads in online smartphone shipments with 40.6 per cent share.

All in all, IDC's data for Q1 2017 shows that China-based vendors have captured 51.4 percent share of the smartphone shipments in India. India saw a total of 27 million smartphones shipped in the quarter with 14.8 per cent growth.

However, Indian manufacturers seem to be still struggling and it seems that they need to do a lot in terms of gaining market share in India.

Jaipal Singh, Market Analyst, Client Devices, IDC India in a press statement expressed, "Intense competition from China-based vendors continues to be a major challenge and is expected to increase in coming quarters." "Recovery of the homegrown vendor is necessary for Indian smartphone market not only to fill-in the vacuum created for last few quarters but also to fuel the feature phone to smartphone migration," he added.