Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Blue Coral and Black Pearl variants are here

The key strategy that most smartphone vendors are implementing these days to gain more popularity and increase sales is by bringing in new color variants. In line with the same game plan, Xiaomi is all gearing up to announced Blue Coral and Black Pearl variant of the recently launched Redmi Note 4.

The Chinese smartphone vendor earlier launched the Xioami Redmi Note 4 in three color versions, which include - Silver, Gray, and Gold. Now, the smartphone vendor brings the Blue and Black variants as well, and it already up for pre-orders.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 brand new Blue and Black models will be available in 3GB RAM/32GB or 3GB RAM/64GB storage variants and will be available at a similar price tag to that of the Gray, Silver, and Gold handsets.

About the availability, the new variants of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 are available in China along with a few other countries. However, the question here arises that when will these versions of the smartphone may hit the Indian market remains a mystery as of yet.

Earlier, Samsung had introduced both Blue Coral and Black Pearl for its Galaxy S7 Edge and it surely can't be denied that the smartphone gained wide popularity. So, is Xiaomi following the similar strategy to further popularize its Redmi Note 4? Yes, may be.

