Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 flash sale today at 12PM, Matte Black variant expected

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is going up for the fourth round of flash sale today at 12 PM, exclusively on Flipkart. Well, this time the Chinese smartphone vendor is trying to something new.

Yes, rumors are such that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 most awaited "Matte Black" variant is expected to hit the Indian shore today at the flash sale. The smartphone can be grabbed from either Flipkart or Mi.com.

To recall the specs, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a metal unibody design along with a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel of the handset. The smartphone will hit the Indian market with MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core SoC-powered instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953 octa-core SoC, which will be backed by a 4100mAh battery.

Whereas, in terms of optics, Redmi Note 4 packs a 13MP rear camera, along with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), a f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. As far as the selfie camera is concerned, the smartphone bears a 5MP camera set up, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens.

As for connectivity, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, and Micro-USB and also includes an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and proximity sensor.

Well, now whether the rumor about Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Matte Black version will hit India or not remains a mystery until the sale begins.