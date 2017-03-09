Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 gets MIUI 8.1 update; only for Qualcomm variants

Xiaomi fans are awaiting the MIUI 8 update based on Android 7.0 Nougat to hit their phones. Lately, we saw that the Mi Mix and Mi Note 2 have received the MIUI 8.2 update. Now, it looks like its time to talk about the Redmi Note 4 but its not the MIUI 8.2.

Well, the Qualcomm variant of the Redmi Note 4 is getting the stable version of MIUI 8.1 based on Android Marshmallow. This V8.1.15.0.MCFMIDI build brings an improved auto-brightness mode, states the official MIUI forum. With the MIUI 8.1 update rolling only now, users need to wait for the MIUI 8.2 that brings a slew of bug fixes and performance improvements apart from new feature additions.

Owning a Redmi Note 4, then you can download the MIUI 8.1 ROM on your phone from below.

Recovery flashable zip

Fastboot flashable firmware

To remind you of the specs, the Redmi Note 4 boasts of a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display with 2.5D curved glass at the front and chamfered edges. The Snapdragon 625 SoC powers the phone with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM options with varying storage capacities. There is a MediaTek variant of the Redmi Note 4 that is meant for the Chinese market.

The Redmi Note 4 has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and draws power from a 4000mAh battery that can keep it juiced up for a day without any glitches. Imaging wise, there is a 13MP main snapper with PDAF and 77-degree wide-angle lens. The front-facing snapper is a 5MP one with 85-degree wide-angle lens.

