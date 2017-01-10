Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to go official in India on Jan 19; press invites are already out

Xiaomi, the Apple of East started sending out press invites for an event scheduled on January 19. While the invite doesn't reveal anything except the launch date and place, considering the recent rumors, we believe that the company would unveil a smartphone, possibly the Redmi Note 4.

The company had already made the mid-range Redmi Note 4 official in China last year. Now, it is expected to launch the same in India. Of course, there will be a few changes in the specs of the handset since the Chinese variant is powered-by a MediaTek chipset. For those who are not aware, Xiaomi is not authorized to sell MediaTek phones in India owing to some legal issues with Ericsson.

Anyways, coming back to the Redmi Note 4, previous leaks suggested that the smartphone will be launched in the country with a Snapdragon chipset, the Snapdragon 625 SoC to be precise. The company is rumored to include a 4GB RAM variant alongside the standard 2GB and 3GB variants much like the Redmi Note 3. We have already listed down the rumored specs in a separate article; you can have a clear look at them here.