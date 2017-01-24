Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be up for sale again on January 30 on Flipkart and Mi.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was up for sale yesterday. However, as we had reported the smartphone being in high demand, especially due its affordable price tag went out of stock in just 2 seconds. Well, for people who missed out yesterday's sale, January 30 is the date for you as Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be up for sale again.

Yes, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will go on sale again on January 30 at 12 PM, exclusively on Flipkart and Xiaomi's official Mi.com yet again. Launched just last week, Redmi Note 4 was made available in three variants, wherein the 3G/32GB model is priced at Rs. 10,999, the high-end 4GB/64GB version is made available at Rs. 12,999 and the base model is priced at Rs. 9,999.

In the first sale on January 23, out of the all the variants, Flipkart only showcased the 4GB RAM/64GB Dark Grey and Gold color are priced at Rs. 12,999, whereas the 3GB RAM/32GB Dark Grey and Gold color handsets are made available at the price tag of Rs. 10,999. The question here arises that will Xiaomi launch the Grey and Silver color variants on January 30?

To recall, in terms of the specs, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a metal unibody design along with a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel of the handset. The smartphone will hit the Indian market with MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core SoC-powered instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953 octa-core SoC, which will be backed by a 4100mAh battery.

Hurry up, before you miss the offer again.