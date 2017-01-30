Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to go on sale today in India, exclusively on Flipkart and Mi.com

Launched early this month, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was up for the first round of sale in India on January 23 exclusively on Flipkart and the official Xiaomi website. However, the device went out-of-stock in just a matter of a few seconds as reported earlier.

Keeping the product demand in mind, the widely popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be up for second round of sale today at 12 PM yet again. So, just in case you missed out the earlier offer, today is yet another golden opportunity for you.

To recall, iRedmi Note 4 was made available in three variants, wherein the 3G/32GB model is priced at Rs. 10,999, the high-end 4GB/64GB version is made available at Rs. 12,999 and the base model is priced at Rs. 9,999.

However, in the first sale on January 23, out of the all the variants, Flipkart only showcased the 4GB RAM/64GB Dark Grey and Gold color are priced at Rs. 12,999, whereas the 3GB RAM/32GB Dark Grey and Gold color handsets are made available at the price tag of Rs. 10,999. The question here arises that will Xiaomi launch the Grey and Silver color variants on January 30? To know that, you have to wait until 12 PM today.

In terms of the specs, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a metal unibody design along with a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel of the handset. The smartphone will hit the Indian market with MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core SoC-powered instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953 octa-core SoC, which will be backed by a 4100mAh battery.

Hurry up, before you miss the offer again.