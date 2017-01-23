Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 goes out of stock on Flipkart in just 2 seconds

The recently launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was up for sale in India today noon onwards, exclusively on Flipkart. However, while trying to purchase the smartphone, we witnessed that the handset went out of stock in a blink.

The Chinese smartphone vendor launched the Redmi Note 4 in three different variants in India. Out of the all the variants, the 4GB RAM/64GB Dark Grey and Gold color are priced at Rs. 12,999, whereas the 3GB RAM/32GB Dark Grey and Gold color handsets are made available at the price tag of Rs. 10,999, exclusively on Flipkart. Whether Xiaomi will launch the Grey and Silver color variants in upcoming days remains a mystery as of now.

To recall, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a metal unibody design along with a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel of the handset. The smartphone will hit the Indian market with MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core SoC-powered instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953 octa-core SoC.

Not only that, the dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display. Whereas, in terms of optics, Redmi Note 4 packs a 13MP rear camera, along with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), a f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. As far as the selfie camera is concerned, the smartphone bears a 5MP camera set up, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens.

As for connectivity, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, and Micro-USB and also includes an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and proximity sensor, which are backed by a 4100mAh battery.