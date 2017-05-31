Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 goes on sale in India today; Available via Flipkart and Mi.com

Just yesterday, Xiaomi arranged a flash sale for it much-hyped Redmi 4. As expected, the phone was sold out within a minute. Now, the same may happen for their another handset, Redmi Note 4.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is all set to sell its Redmi Note 4 today in Indian market at 12 pm IST. For now, this phone will be made available only via Flipkart and Mi.com with a starting price of Rs. 9,999. At the time of launch, this handset received a set of good responses from the buyers. Offered at a reasonable price, there is no doubt in going out-of-stock within a minute like other Xiaomi phones.

Price details The company made this phone available in three different storage variants - the 2GB RAM+ 32GB internal storage for Rs. 9,999, the 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant bears a price tag of Rs. 10,999, Whereas, the higher-storage variant consisting of 4GB RAM+64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 12,999. You can choose this phone in any of these colors- Gold, Grey, Matte Black, and Silver. Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi 4 sold out in minutes; next sale slated for June 6 Features MIUI 8 The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with MIUI 8 on top of it. It comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display having a resolution of 1080x1920 pixels and 401ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 625 chipset and backed by 4100mAh battery. The phone storage can be expanded up to 128GB via a hybrid dual-SIM card slot. Camera specification This device sports a 13MP CMOS sensor on the rear along with the support for PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, dual-tone LED flash and 77-degree wide angle lens. Speaking of the front camera, the Redmi Note 4 features a 5MP CMOS sensor and 85-degree wide angle lens. Also Read: Xiaomi Mi6C with Android 7.1.1 and Snapdragon 660 spotted on GFXBench Connectivity The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 includes connectivity options such Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, a 4G with VoLTE, GPS, Micro-USB, as well as Infrared. An accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and an electronic compass are the different sensors embedded in this device. The phone weighs 175 grams and has a thickness of 151x76x8.35mm.