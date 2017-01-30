Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 goes out-of-stock in seconds again

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was up for second round of sale today, exclusively on Flipkart and Mi.com. In the first sale, we had reported that the smartphone went out-of-stock in just a few seconds. Well, in the second sale, the picture seems to be quite similar as well.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was up for sale at 12 PM today. However, at around 12:02 PM the 4GB variant in both Gold and Black color went out-of-stock. Later in just a few seconds, the 3GB version of the Redmi Note 4 was also sold out completely.

As earlier, Flipkart only showcased the 4GB RAM/64GB Dark Grey and Gold color priced at Rs. 12,999, and the 3GB RAM/32GB Dark Grey and Gold color handsets which were made available at a price tag of Rs. 10,999. As predicted the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Grey and Silver color variants were not available this time as well.

In terms of the specs, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a metal unibody design along with a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel of the handset. The smartphone will hit the Indian market with MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core SoC-powered instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953 octa-core SoC, which will be backed by a 4100mAh battery.

Whereas, in terms of optics, Redmi Note 4 packs a 13MP rear camera, along with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), a f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. As far as the selfie camera is concerned, the smartphone bears a 5MP camera set up, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens.

As for connectivity, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, and Micro-USB and also includes an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and proximity sensor.