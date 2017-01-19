Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 launched in India starting at Rs. 9,999

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is finally official in India. The Apple of China has launched the smartphone in the country starting at Rs. 9,999 and it will be exclusive to Flipkart. Similar to its predecessor, the Redmi Note 3, this one will also be a best seller in the Indian market due to its impressive and top-notch specifications and attractive pricing.

The Redmi Note 4 is bestowed with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display along with 2.5D curved glass as well as chamfered edges. Though the Redmi Note 4 was launched in China with the deca-core MediaTek X20 processor, in India, the company has used the Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor as it did with the earlier devices. The processor is teamed up with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage space.

The imaging department comprises of a 13MP main snapper with LED flash, PDAF, and f/2.0 aperture. Up front, there seems to be a 5MP selfie shooter that is also teamed up with 85-degree wide angle lens and f/2.0 aperture. A 4,100mAh battery powers the Redmi Note 4 pumping enough juice for the smartphone to last for a day.

The other goodies that the Redmi Note 3 successor comes packed include 4G VoLTE, Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped with MIUI 8 and hybrid dual SIM support. Eventually, you can use the second SIM tray as a micro SD card slot that will support up to 128GB of expandable storage. Also, there is a fingerprint sensor at its rear.

The 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,999 as its predecessor. The 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 4 is priced at Rs. 10,999. Last but not the least, the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 12,999. The availability of the Redmi Note 4 will start from January 23 at 12:00 PM onwards.