Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 launching in India today: Watch live stream here

Well, it is an exciting day today as Xiaomi the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch the successor of the popular Redmi Note 3 in India. The device that will be launched is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and this is one of the company's first major launch in 2017.

Xiaomi's new smartphone will be launched at an event in New Delhi that's scheduled to begin at 11:30 am IST. You can watch the live stream at c.mi.com/in or below.

However, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was already launched in China back in August, and it did come with some design changes and software improvements over the Note 3. The major uplift was its metal build and the MediaTek deca-core SoC. On the other hand, the company might launch a Qualcomm processor variant in India, as they have been doing in the past with the other devices.

From what had been revealed in China, the Redmi Note 4 came in two variants - 2GB of RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage model which was priced at CNY 899 (approximately Rs. 9,000), and the 3GB of RAM/ 64GB storage model which was priced at CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs. 12,000). The prices may not differ much when it comes to India.

The Redmi Note 4 is a dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) smartphone and runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The device sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with a pixel density of 401ppi. The Redmi Note 4 is powered by a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 coupled with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU, but again, the company might launch another processor variant presumably the Qualcomm processor in India.

As for the camera, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a 5-megapixel cam with 85-degree wide angle lens. The smartphone supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration.

Connectivity options include GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, Infrared, and Glonass. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone is powered by a 4100mAh battery and comes in Gold, Grey, and Silver colors.

