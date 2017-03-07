Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Matte Black flash sale will happen on March 8 at 12 PM

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is one of the best-selling phones in India priced from Rs. 9,999 onwards. The smartphone went on sale a few times since its release via Flipkart and Mi.com. During these flash sales, the 3GB and 4GB variants have gone out of stock in just a few minutes.

The next flash sale of the Redmi Note 4 will be held tomorrow, March 8 at 12PM. This time, you have the chance to grab the Matte Black variant of the smartphone. The 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM variants of the Redmi Note 4 are priced at Rs. 9,999, Rs. 10,999, and Rs. 12,999.

It goes without saying that we expect a great demand from the Mi fans interested in the black option tomorrow. Despite the necessity to pre-register before the flash sale, we know that the stocks will dry up in a few minutes as all the variants of the Redmi Note 4 have a great demand among buyers.

The highlights of the Redmi Note 4 include the metal unibody build and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor despite the affordable price tag it carries. The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor under its hood. The 4000mAh battery in the smartphone gives it enough power that makes it last longer.

On the imaging front, the Redmi Note 4 makes use of a 13MP main snapper with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide-angle lens as well as dual tone LED flash. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with a 85-degree wide-angle lens.