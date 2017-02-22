Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Matte Black variant to finally go on sale on March 1 in India

For all the folks who are waiting for the Matte Black variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, March 1 is the date you’ll get to try your luck. Xiaomi, in a tweet, revealed that the black variant will be made available to publish in 1st March, 2017. The sale will commence at sharp 12 PM. You can try your luck on both the company’s own website, i.e., mi.com as well as on Flipkart.

Xiaomi’s exact tweet read “Drop EVERYTHING and read! #RedmiNote4 - BLACK is coming your way on 1 March, 12 noon! Mark the date and make it yours!.” Recently, Jay Mani, Lead Product Manager, Mi India revealed that the Matte Black variant of the Redmi Note 4 will be made available by the end of February at the Mi Home Pop Up event in Hyderabad. However, he didn’t reveal a fixed date. Thankfully, that’s not the case anymore.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4 is the successor to the company’s most successful smartphone yet, the Redmi Note 3. Much like its preceding model, the Redmi Note 4 packs stellar hardware for the asking price. We already had a chance to review the handset. You can take a look at it here.