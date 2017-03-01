Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Matte Black variant will be up for today's sale

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 4 in India last month and during the event, the company also introduced a new Matte Black variant and said that it would soon be available in the country. Likewise, last week the company revealed that the new color variant would be available from March 1.

Thus, as promised the Matte Black variant of the Redmi Note 4 is going on sale today. The new variant will be available on Flipkart or via Mi.com from 12 pm IST.

Just to recall the Redmi Note 4 has been available in three colors which include Gold, Dark Grey and Silver colors in India. Further, the smartphone comes in different RAM and storage variants like the 2GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage model which has been priced at Rs. 9,999, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model that has been priced at Rs. 10,999, and the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 12,999.

While Xiaomi has already conducted 4 sales in which the Dark Grey color seems to have sold out more, it will be interesting to see how the Matte Black will fare or how many people will actually go for this variant.