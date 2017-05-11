Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will soon go on sale in Mexico

Xiaomi, the successful Chinese smartphone manufacturer has been long rumored to enter the North American market but it didn't happen until now. However, it is known that Xiaomi's U.S. entry will happen at some point in time.

Wang Xiang, the company's new head of global strategy, who is the replacement of Hugo Barra since January, has revealed the plans regarding their American entry. He stated that the Xiaomi phones might be sold in the U.S. market by the year 2019. This is not an official information from the company, but just a well thought guess. Whatever it is, two years from now, we can speculate that Xiaomi offerings to be sold in the U.S.

Also read: Xiaomi to launch Redmi 4 in India on May 16

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Redmi Note 4 to be launched first Xiaomi has officially revealed their plans to enter into Mexico initially as their first step in North America. They are all set to use the successful mid-ranger, the Redmi Note 4 to strike the Mexican market. Also read: Factors that made Xiaomi the second largest smartphone brand in India Redmi Note 4 pricing and availability in Mexico The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be sold by Sam's Club, Coppel, and Best Buy stores by the end of this month. If the users choose to buy the device online, they can order the handset through Elektra and Soriana and branches of Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy in Mexico. The Redmi Note 4 will be priced at 5,499 MXN (approx. $287/ Rs. 18,600). Xiaomi’s plan "Mexico is a really important market for us and acts as our starting point to reach the rest of Latin America," stated Donovan Sung, Xiaomi's director of product management and marketing. It is not known about the expansion in the other U.S. markets, but it is definitely an giant leap taken by Xiaomi in the international market.