Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 next flash sale set for February 8

Launched last month, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has gained wide popularity in India. The smartphone was up for sale thrice on Flipkart and Mi.com, and went completely out-of-stock in just a few minutes.

Preparing for the next flash sale, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be up for the fourth flash sale again on February 8 at 12 PM. Yet again, the smartphone will be made a Flipkart exclusively product. In terms of the specs, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a metal unibody design along with a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel of the handset.

The smartphone will hit the Indian market with MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core SoC-powered instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953 octa-core SoC, which will be backed by a 4100mAh battery.

Whereas, in terms of optics, Redmi Note 4 packs a 13MP rear camera, along with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), a f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash.

As far as the selfie camera is concerned, the smartphone bears a 5MP camera set up, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens.

As for connectivity, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, and Micro-USB and also includes an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and proximity sensor.