Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 pre-order opens today at 12PM

A few days back, we reported that the Redmi Note 4 can be pre-ordered from Mi.com, the official Xiaomi store from March 31. This service will be open at 12PM today for the Mi fans.

The Redmi Note 4 is a popular smartphone in the country ever since it launched. It will be up for pre-orders on Mi.com from today. This is a practice followed by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer to deal with those devices that has a huge demand. With the pre-order service, Xiaomi will give these customers the first preference of owning its phones without facing the issues involved in the flash sale model.

Going by Xiaomi's listing, the pre-order will be open every Friday at 12PM. On pre-ordering the Redmi Note 4, customers need to opt for online payment as there is no option for cash on delivery. The deivce will be shipped to them in five days of placing the pre-booking order. To pre-book the Xiaomi smartphone, users need to create a Mi.com id and sign in to their accounts.

When it comes to the pricing, the Redmi Note 4 has been launched in three variants - 2GB RAM with 32GB storage, 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. These variants are priced at Rs. 9,999, Rs. 10,999, and Rs. 12,999 respectively.

Notably, the Xiaomi smartphone is available offline in select cities via the local stores. The company is working with the distributors in order to drive the offline sales. In the southern states, Xiaomi has partnered with four major retail stores to sell its smartphones.