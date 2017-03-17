Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 pre-order service now open for all

Mi India has recently announced that the company is setting up a pre-order service for the consumers as well as the fans. Basically, once this service goes live interested consumers will able to pre-order the Mi devices through bricks and mortar stores.

According to the company, Redmi Note 4 will lead the distribution and be the first smartphone that will be available on pre-order in offline store. This service is most likely to be extended across all Mi products as well. As per the report from themobileindian, this Mi pre-order scheme will be applicable in North region and large format retailers (LFRs) across South region.

Further elaborating on the company's move, Vipin Raina, Head - Offline Sales, Xiaomi India, said, "We spent 2016 building strong operations in our offline distribution and paving the way to bring innovation in our offline model. We started this with our direct to retail model, and with the introduction of pre-order, we are extending our innovation to everyone."

That being said, Redmi Note 4 is already up for pre-orders in the South region LFRs and consumers can register until the end of the day 17 March. Likewise, for the North region (Delhi, Jaipur, and Chandigarh) the pre-order has also started from yesterday and it will go on until 21st March. The new mid-range Redmi Note 4 sale will start from 18th March 2017 across South region LFRs stores and in Delhi, Jaipur and Chandigarh it will be available from 22nd March onwards.

Further Xiaomi has stated that Redmi Note 4 smartphone will be available in over 700 large format retail stores such as- Sangeetha, Poorvika, Lot Mobile and BigC and over 1500 offline mom n pop stores across Delhi, Jaipur and Chandigarh. Now with this move, it looks like the company has plans to further up their sales in the coming days. Earlier, Xiaomi announced that it has sold more than one million units of Redmi Note 4 in less than 45 days.