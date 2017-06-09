Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A can be pre-ordered today at 12PM

Xiaomi fans have good news! You can pre-order the Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A smartphones today via Mi.com.

The pre-order system was introduced by Xiaomi in March. The pre-order system gives you an assured way to get their hands on your favorite Xiaomi smartphone without going through the weekly flash sales hassle. The only catch is that you need to make the full payment through online and the ordered smartphone will be shipped in five days. The pre-order system does not have the cash on delivery payment mode.

The benefit of this pre-order system introduced by Xiaomi is that you can cancel the order you have placed before the device is shipped. Also, Xiaomi has placed a limit of just one smartphone per pre-order.

Today, three smartphones including Xiaomi Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4 are listed for pre-order on the company's official website Mi.com. The pre-orders of the smartphones will debut at 12PM.

Let's take a look at details of these smartphones from below.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 The Xiaomi Redmi 4 announced in May is available in three variants - one with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage priced at Rs. 6,999, another one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage priced at Rs. 8,999 and the third one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at Rs. 10,999. s This smartphone is based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow topped with MIUI 8 and boasts an all-metal body and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a 5-inch HD 720p 2.5D curved glass display. The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 435 SoC and flaunts a 13MP main snapper with PDAF, f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera also with the same aperture. The other aspects include expandable storage space up to 128GB, 4G VoLTE support, an infrared sensor, and a 4100mAh battery. Check out our Xiaomi Redmi 4 review. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 The Redmi Note 4 announced in January in the country is also available in three variants as the Redmi 4 and these are priced at Rs. 9,999, Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999. The Redmi Note 4 is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped with MIUI 8. The device is fitted with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p 2.5D curved glass IPS display and employs a Snapdragon 625 SoC. The imaging aspects of the smartphone include a 13MP main snapper with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, dual-tone LED flash and a 77-degree wide-angle lens. The selfie camera is a 5MP sensor with an 85-degree wide-angle lens. Similar to the Redmi 4, this smartphone also has expandable storage space up to 128GB. The other aspects include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1 and a 4100mAh battery. Here is our Redmi Note 4 review. Xiaomi Redmi 4A The Redmi 4A (here's our thoughts on the Redmi 4A) has been launched at Rs. 5,999. Being an entry-level offering, it features a polycarbonate body and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped with MIUI 8. The Redmi 4A comes with a 5-inch HD 720p display and equips a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage capacity that can be expanded up to 128GB. The other goodies on board this device include a 13MP main snapper with PDAF, f/2.2 aperture and LED flash, a 5MP selfie camera with a similar aperture, 4G VoLTE and a 3120mAh battery.