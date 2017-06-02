Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A can be pre-ordered from today in India

Now you can pre-order the most-anticipated Xiaomi phones - Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4A in India. The company made this phone available from today at 12 pm IST on Mi.com.

This pre-order does not give you cash on delivery option. One has to pay the full amount while pre-ordering itself. The phone will reach your door step within five days of ordering and can be canceled before it gets shipped. The company has placed a limit of one phone per order, so hurry up before the phone goes out of stock.

The Redmi Note 4 is made available in three different storage variants - 2GB RAM+32GB storage for Rs. 9,999, 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage for Rs. 10,999, whereas the higher variant offering 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage costs Rs. 12,999. This handset can be purchased in any of these colors- Gold, Grey, Matte Black, and Silver.

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi 5 leaked images appear online; specs differ from TENNA

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is a dual-SIM phone, which has a 5.5-inch full-HD display and runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The device is powered by Snapdragon 625 chipset and houses a battery of 4100mAh capacity. It sports 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Redmi 4A features a 5-inch HD display and made available for Rs. 5,999. It runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 chip. With 2GB RAM, it comes with 16GB of native storage. With the same camera specs as Redmi Note 4, the device is fueled by 3120mAh battery.