Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4A is now available for pre-order

Xiaomi usually makes it smartphones available only through online sales. And if you have tried buying a smartphone through these online sales, well, it is kind of a struggle.

In recent times, Xiaomi has become a popular brand in India and because of its rising popularity, the demand for Xiaomi smartphones is great. Thus getting a device through these online sales which have limited stocks is really a cumbersome task.

However, even though sales are limited and happen at regular intervals Xiaomi has made a good revenue from these online sales alone. It seems Xiaomi's strategy is working well and that the company might carry on with this model for some time.

Pre-order details That being said, Xiaomi has currently announced that its popular Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4A smartphones are now available for pre-orders via Mi.com. The pre-order has started from 12 pm IST on Friday. This is a good move from the company compared to the flash sale model where devices went out of stock in seconds. Thus interested buyers can now peacefully pre-order and get their hands on the device. Further, Xiaomi has also stated that consumers who pre-order, their smartphones will be shipped within 5 days. Meanwhile, pre-orders can be done through online payments only. There is no option for Cash-on-Delivery. Xiaomi is also providing easy cancellations options. In cases where consumers change their mind, they can easily cancel the order before the product is shipped. One thing to note, shipping time may vary from product to product. So it is important for consumers to check the pre-order page of the product. Complete detail has been provided. Redmi Note 4 Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a 401ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953 octa-core SoC which is coupled with the Adreno 506 GPU. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is backed by a 4100mAh battery. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes in three variants which are the 2GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage model priced at Rs. 9,999, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model priced at Rs. 10,999, and finally, the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model which is priced at Rs. 12,999. As for the cameras, the handset features a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor at the back with PDA, f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera sports a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens. The dual SIM smartphone offers connectivity options like 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, Micro-USB, and Infrared. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and proximity sensor. Finally, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 measures 151x76x8.35mm and weighs 175 grams. Redmi 4A Talking about the Redmi 4A, this smartphone features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. It is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC which is coupled with the Adreno 308 GPU and 2GB of RAM. The Redmi 4A comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The smartphone is backed by a 3120mAh battery with fast charging support. The device is equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor with PDAF, a 5-lens system, a f/2.2 aperture, and a LED flash. The front section has a 5-megapixel sensor with a f/2.2 aperture as well. The dual-SIM handset runs on MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Further, Redmi 4A gets connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, and Bluetooth v4.1. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, infrared, and proximity. The smartphone measures 139.5x70.4x8.5mm and weighs in at 131.5 grams.