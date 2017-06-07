Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale slated for 12PM today via Flipkart and Mi.com

Xiaomi is back with the Redmi Note 4. The smartphone is slated to go on sale today at 12PM via Flipkart and mi.com. This will be an open sale and you can grab a unit until the stocks get empty.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is one of the best-selling smartphones in the market due to its budget price tag and popularity among consumers. As per an IDC report, the Redmi Note 4 gets the credits for being the highest selling smartphone in the first quarter of this year surpassing the Galaxy J2 that was in the first spot when it comes to shipments.

Furthermore, the Redmi Note 4 set a record as 250,000 units were sold in the first sale itself. Later, the 1 million units of the device were sold in just 45 days of its release. It looks like the Redmi Note 4 will be the best-selling smartphone this year with the same demand.

To recap on its specifications, the Redmi Note 4 comes with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and employs an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC. The device has a 13MP main snapper with PDAF at its rear and a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture too. The other specs include 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM support, Android Marshmallow topped with MIUI 8 and a 4100mAh battery. The device has also received the Android 7.0 Nougat preview.

On the pricing front, the Redmi Note 4 comes in three variants with the base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage priced at Rs. 9,999. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 10,999 and the high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 12,999. The storage space can be expanded further up to 128GB using a microSD card.