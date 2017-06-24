Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will go on sale today at 12PM via Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is one of the best selling smartphones in India, thanks to its affordable price tag and great specs.

The Redmi Note 4 goes on sale during Wednesdays and Fridays on both Flipkart and Mi.com. The device is also available offline at an additional cost of Rs. 500 than the online price. But there is a one-off sale that has been announced by Xiaomi. Going by the same, the Redmi Note 4 will be going on sale today via Flipkart.

For today's sale, Flipkart will list two variants of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 - one is the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant priced at Rs. 10,999 and the other is the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant priced at Rs. 12,999. These variants will be listed in three color options - Gold, Matte Black, and Grey. Like the usual flash sales, this Special Sunday Sale of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will start at 12PM today.

To refresh on the specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, the device is fitted with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p 2.5D curved glass IPS display. Under its hood, the smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 652 SoC. The imaging department is taken care of by a 13MP rear camera with PDAF, 77-degree wide-angle lens, dual tone LED flash and f/2.0 aperture. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with an 85-degree wide-angle lens.

While the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is available in three storage variants, the device has a hybrid dual SIM card slot that supports expandable storage up to 128GB using a microSD card. The device comes packed with other aspects such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, Infrared, and a 4100mAh battery. It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped with MIUI 8.