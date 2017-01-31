Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 third sale on February 3; gold and silver variant expected

Launched early this year, the mid-ranged Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is gaining huge popularity in India. The Xiaomi smartphone was up for sale twice this month and went out-of-stock in seconds in both the sales.

Like we had reported about the first Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale, the picture was pretty much alike in the second sale as well. It was in a matter of a few seconds that the Gold variant of both 3GB and 4GB smartphone went out-of-stock. However, later the black variant was also sold out completely.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was up for sale exclusively on Flipkart and the official website - Mi.com. Out of the three storage variant launched, Flipkart only showcased the 4GB RAM/64GB Dark Grey and Gold color priced at Rs. 12,999, and the 3GB RAM/32GB Dark Grey and Gold color handsets which were made available at a price tag of Rs. 10,999. However, as predicted the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Grey and Silver color variants were not available this time as well.

Well, for people who failed to grab the second sale as well, here comes yet another golden opportunity for you. Yes, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will go on sale again on February 3 at 12MP. So, does this show a possibility that the Grey and Silver color variant can finally hit the market? To know that, we need to wait until the third Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale, to take place on February 3, again on Flipkart and Mi.com.

In terms of the specs, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a metal unibody design along with a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel of the handset. The smartphone will hit the Indian market with MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core SoC-powered instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953 octa-core SoC, which will be backed by a 4100mAh battery.

Whereas, in terms of optics, Redmi Note 4 packs a 13MP rear camera, along with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), a f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. As far as the selfie camera is concerned, the smartphone bears a 5MP camera set up, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens.

As for connectivity, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, and Micro-USB and also includes an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and proximity sensor.