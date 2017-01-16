Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be exclusively available on Flipkart

While Xiaomi looks set to launch the Redmi Note 4 smartphone on January 19 in India, now a new teaser that has surfaced on the internet suggests that the upcoming smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

The e-commerce company has rolled out an interesting video tweet which says that the next-big-all-rounder (referring to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4) will be a Flipkart exclusive.

On the other hand, in order to create the buzz Flipkart included cricketer Ravindra Jadeja in the tweet. In fact, the Redmi Note 4 is compared to the cricketer while mentioning that the smartphone is an all-rounder in its segment. The video also reveals that the smartphone comes with 'stunning looks, is lightning fast, has incredible stamina and is the complete package'.

The Chinese version of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes in two variants - 2GB of RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage model was priced at CNY 899 (approximately Rs. 9,000), while the 3GB of RAM/ 64GB storage model was priced at CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs. 12,000). The smartphone does support expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration.

The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch full-HD and a 2.5D curved glass display with a pixel density of 401ppi. It is powered by a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 coupled with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU. However, the Indian version may come with a Snapdragon processor. The device runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Further, the smartphone comes with a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel, and also integrates an infrared sensor.

As for the cameras, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF and an f/2.0 aperture, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is 5-megapixel and has 85-degreewide-angle lens.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 also features GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, and Glonass for connectivity options. Powering the smartphone is a 4100mAh battery.

