Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X available for pre-order at Rs. 12,633

After gaining wide popularity with Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, the Chinese smartphone vendor on February 8 announced the latest Redmi series the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Hatsune Miku special edition in China.

Well, in just a few days of the launch, the recently launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X is already up for pre-order on Giztop online retail store at a price tag of $189 which is roughly around Rs. 12,633 in India.

Talking about the specifications the Redmi Note 4X packs similar specifications as that of the Note 4. Let's take a detailed look at the specs here.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X features a 5.5-inch full HD curved display and is further powered by Snapdragon 625 processor. About the storage capacity, the device will sport a 4GB of RAM with a 64GB memory unit, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with MIUI 8 on top, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X equips a 13MP rear camera, along with a 5MP selfie shooter at the front.

Well, although launched in five color variants - Champagne Gold, Platinum Silver, Matte Black, Cherry Pink, and Hatsune Green, however only the Gold and Silver versions are up for sale for the time being.

To book your Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X, book here, and for further details stay tuned to GizBot.