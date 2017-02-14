Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X goes on sale today exclusively on Mi.com

Launched a few days ago, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X will be going on sale today. Being a low-end version of the most popularizes Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 the smartphone will be up for sale for the first ever time at a price tag of CNY 999 which is roughly around Rs. 9,700.

Well, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X is announced in two variants, one being the regular one, and the other is the Hatsune Miku edition, which is available at CNY 1,299, which when calculated in INR comes around Rs. 12,600.

Announced in various color variants including the Hatsune Miku Green, Cherry Powder, Champagne Gold, Platinum Silver Grey, and Matte Black the smartphone is available for purchase on the official website.

The Xiaomi website clearly mentions that the Xioami Redmi Note 4X will be up for sale at 10 AM, 12 PM, and 2 PM. Well, for now, all the color variants of the device with 3GB of RAM and the 32GB memory unit is up for sale.

To recall, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X features similar features like that of the Redmi Note 4. The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and employs a Snapdragon 625 processor.

However, at the optics front, the device bears a 13MP rear camera, whereas fits a 5MP selfie shooter at the front, and is further backed by a decent 4,100mAh battery. To book your Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X, click here.

For further details on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X, stay tuned to Gizbot.