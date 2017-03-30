Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X High version with Deca-core Chip appears in TENAA

The Chinese smartphone vendor received a huge demand and popularity after launching it's Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 series in the market. Now, following this success, a new version of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X is said to hit the market in near future.

By appearing on China's Telecom regulatory agency's (TENAA) website after being certified, this new smartphone looks like the higher version of recently launched Redmi Note 4X. Quietly released by the company in Chinese market two months ago, this device is said to be seen now. With model number MBT6A5, this can be treated as a higher version when compared with the storage option available in it.

It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is more than sufficient to store user's data. Another interesting thing to be noted is, this phone features deca-core 2.0GHz processor in it. Whereas, the earlier Redmi Note 4X had an octa-core 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 processor.

This phone showcases a Full HD resolution display of 5.5-inch TFT. With a larger battery of 4,000mAh, it comes with the 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera sensor. It also includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on it.

Unlike previous versions, this phones comes in ten different color options for the buyers. It includes Gold, Gray, Silver, White, Black, Pink, Champagne Gold, Matte Black, Dark Gray and Cherry Blossom. Information regarding its price is not yet known, but when compared with features it looks like there is no much difference than its predecessors.

