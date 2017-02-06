Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X launch set for February 14

Soon after the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was launched, there were speculations that the Chinese smartphone vendor is expected to unveil the Redmi Note 4X next. Confirming the rumor, the latest reports suggest that the Xiaomi is prepped up to announce the Redmi Note 4X on February 14.

Days back we had reported that the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X has already cleared TENNA in China, and confirmed that that the smartphone will look pretty much similar to that of the already launched Redmi Note 4.

Looking at the specs, the Xiaomi smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC, coupled with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM along with 32GB and 64GB memory units. However, the TENAA listing revealed that Redmi Note 4X also be powered by a MediaTek Helio X20 SoC and will supposedly be backed by a decent 4100mAh battery.

On the camera front, the smartphone will come packed with a 13MP rear camera below which will be a fingerprint sensor, while will fit an 8MP selfie shooter at the front. Moving ahead, as per the display is concerned, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X will feature 5.5-inch full HD curved display, along with very slim bezels at the sides.

The latest report suggest the Chinese smartphone vendor is expected to launch the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X on February 14. However, Xiaomi still hasn't released any official statement on the launch date and specs as of yet.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X.