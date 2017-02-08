Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X may launch today

We had earlier reported that Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X is expected to make its first public appearance on February 14. However, contradicting that, the Chinese smartphone vendor Weibo almost confirmed that the upcoming Redmi Note 4X can be officially unveiled today, February 8.

However, doubts still pertain if Xiaomi may actually announce the most-awaited Redmi Note 4X or not. This is because the company is yet to issue an official statement on the launch.

Well, ahead of the launch, we have witnessed several rumors surfacing the web about the smartphone. Further adding on to the rumor mill, images of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X has been leaked online ahead of the launch.

Reports suggest that the leaked images show Note 4X to be an upgraded version of the earlier launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. However, the image shows that the display wise the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone pretty much looks similar to that of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

However, the few changes are expected from the hardware point of view, though. Other than that, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X is expected to appear in a green color variant, besides the black one.

Brushing through the specs, the Xiaomi smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC, coupled with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM along with 32GB and 64GB memory units. However, the TENAA listing revealed that Redmi Note 4X also be powered by a MediaTek Helio X20 SoC and will supposedly be backed by a decent 4100mAh battery.

On the camera front, the smartphone will come packed with a 13MP rear camera below which will be a fingerprint sensor, while will fit an 8MP selfie shooter at the front. Moving ahead, as per the display is concerned, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X will feature 5.5-inch full HD curved display, along with very slim bezels at the sides.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X.